Adani Green Energy Ltd extends winning spree

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1102.55, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 419.46% in last one year as compared to a 60.04% gain in NIFTY and a 41.43% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1102.55, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 14806. The Sensex is at 49159.62, up 0.43%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 5.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18178.2, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

