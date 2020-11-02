Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for fifth session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 869.9, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 838.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 10.3% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 869.9, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 11615.5. The Sensex is at 39551.71, down 0.16%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 16.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14977.8, down 1.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

