TVS Motor Oct sales rises 22% YoY

TVS Motor Company total sales grew by 22% to 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in October 2019.

The company's total exports grew by 33% registering 92,520 units in October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24% recording 382,121 units in October 2020 as against 308,161 units in October 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19% registering 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46% with 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.

The firm's three-wheeler sales stood at 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019, a decline of 17.12% YoY. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 November 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit skid 29.4% to Rs 181.41 crore on 5.9% rise in net sales to Rs 5,254.36 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped 0.03% to Rs 455.10 on BSE. TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.

