Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Bank of Baroda, DLF Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2020.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd spiked 9.35% to Rs 757.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd surged 6.66% to Rs 624.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Baroda soared 5.88% to Rs 44.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

DLF Ltd rose 5.78% to Rs 167.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd advanced 5.55% to Rs 1091.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47586 shares in the past one month.

