Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for fifth session

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1054.95, up 4.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 12834.55. The Sensex is at 43878.14, up 0.55%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 50.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16019.6, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

