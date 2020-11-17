IIFL Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Gas Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and VRL Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2020.

IIFL Finance Ltd spiked 12.16% to Rs 105.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48080 shares in the past one month.

Adani Gas Ltd soared 9.17% to Rs 267.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd surged 8.43% to Rs 1398.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31157 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 130.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68862 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd exploded 7.43% to Rs 181.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11686 shares in the past one month.

