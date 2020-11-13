Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 November 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 11.79% to Rs 61.65 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd soared 7.68% to Rs 2273. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33586 shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd spiked 7.11% to Rs 2892. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1045 shares in the past one month.

Eicher Motors Ltd exploded 6.86% to Rs 2514.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47095 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up added 6.46% to Rs 94.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

