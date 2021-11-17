Adani Green Energy Ltd stays in winning mode

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1319.2, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.04% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% jump in NIFTY and a 50.6% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1319.2, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 17943.4. The Sensex is at 60159.63, down 0.27%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 9.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23944.65, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

