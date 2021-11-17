Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2021.

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd soared 12.45% to Rs 5731.45 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36042 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd spiked 10.81% to Rs 485.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 179.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19323 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd spurt 8.42% to Rs 174.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd rose 8.03% to Rs 4558.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5000 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)