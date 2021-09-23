Infosys teams up with AWS to develop Quantum Computing

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.

Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings.

Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery.

Infosys will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit simulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket. This will enable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computational problems as quantum technologies continue to evolve. Enterprises will get access to use cases for rapid experimentation and can explore how quantum computing can potentially help them in the future in a variety of areas, assess new ideas and plan adoption strategies to drive innovation.

The use of Amazon Braket by Infosys aims at getting businesses ready for a future where quantum computers will impact business.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, Through our use of AWS in this space, we are bringing together the power of Amazon Braket and Infosys Cobalt to help enterprises build quantum computing capabilities and use cases to accelerate their cloud-powered transformation."

Shares of Infosys slipped 0.06% to settle at Rs 1,716.65 yesterday, 22 September 2021.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)