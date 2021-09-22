Sterlite Tech launches 5G wireless solution

Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of Accellus, the company's flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks.

Sterlite Tech said that Accellus elevates its position as a disruptive solution provider for access and edge networks. Over the past five years, Sterlite said it has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fiber broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN).

The company's Accellus is built on an optical-radio architecture. The company expects global adoption of the solution to accelerate at a rate of 250% YoY, driving better TCO for customers and gross margins for shareholders. Accellus will enable four core benefits for network creators - scalable & agile operations, faster time-to-market, lower TCO and greener networks, the company said in a press release.

As data demand rises and advanced use cases of IoT, AI, and immersive experiences emerge, digital networks will be needed to deliver ultra-high bandwidth and low latency. Sterlite said the open RAN enables this massive evolution cost effectively.

Commenting on the launch of Accellus, Philip Laidler, partner and consulting director of Sterlite Technologies Partners said, One of the goals of O-RAN alliance was to broaden the RAN ecosystem and encourage innovation from a wider base of technology firms globally. STL's recent announcement is the latest indication that this goal is being met.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies were trading 0.18% lower at Rs 271 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)