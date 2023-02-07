Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 98.97 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 37.93% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.98.97101.9424.4616.8924.3617.0919.9213.6314.5110.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)