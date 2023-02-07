Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 98.97 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 37.93% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales98.97101.94 -3 OPM %24.4616.89 -PBDT24.3617.09 43 PBT19.9213.63 46 NP14.5110.52 38

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:55 IST

