Adani Ports update on tender offer for its USD 500 mn 3.95% Senior Notes due 2022

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$500,000,000 3.95% Senior Notes due 2022.

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York time, on 2 February 2021. At the time of Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$319,574,000 of the Notes.

Additionally, instructions for tenders pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 26 January 2021 with respect to US$3,687,000 of the Notes were received.

The Company has accepted for payment all of the Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time. Such tendering Noteholders will receive the purchase price in the amount of US$1,032.3 per US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the settlement date, which is 3 February 2021.

The Company will arrange for cancellation of all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase following purchase by the Company, and any Notes not validly tendered will remain outstanding and accrue interest in accordance with their terms. Following the cancellation of validly tendered Notes, US$176,739,000 of the Notes will remain outstanding.

