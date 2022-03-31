Rattanindia Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 March 2022.

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 March 2022.

Rattanindia Power Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 5.33 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd crashed 4.97% to Rs 570. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd lost 4.67% to Rs 1587.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6992 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd slipped 4.64% to Rs 437. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21408 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped 4.55% to Rs 1027.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13607 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)