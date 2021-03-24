Glenmark gets USFDA nod for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets
Glenmark Pharma gains on final USFDA nod on diltiazem hydrochloride capsules
Glenmark Pharma rises on receiving ANDA final approval for tadalafil tablets
Glenmark Pharma subsidiary to commercialize Ryaltris nasal spray in Canada
Glenmark Pharma gains after USFDA approves
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday before trading hours today announced that the company has received a final approval from the USFDA for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets.
Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets are generic version of Thorazin Tablets of GlaxoSmithKline.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP. With this approval, Glenmark said it is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended January 2021, Thorazine Tablets, achieved annual sales of approximately $108.6 million.
Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 171 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 41 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.61% higher at Rs 468.50 on BSE.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU