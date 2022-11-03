JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices end with marginal cuts; Nifty holds 18K; India VIX rises over 4%
Business Standard

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 72.09% to Rs 1115.50 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 1.20% to Rs 160.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.09% to Rs 1115.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 648.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1115.50648.19 72 OPM %20.2835.70 -PBDT214.96233.77 -8 PBT187.53213.09 -12 NP160.02158.12 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU