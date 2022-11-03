GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 704.83% to Rs 371.91 crore

Net Loss of GFL reported to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 704.83% to Rs 371.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.371.9146.2122.9218.9824.40-49.15-53.01-122.78-17.29-43.93

