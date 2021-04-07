Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and PSP Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2021.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 1113.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd lost 5.54% to Rs 959.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3454 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd crashed 4.93% to Rs 1055.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93334 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped 4.12% to Rs 1175. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd plummeted 3.50% to Rs 438.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36863 shares in the past one month.

