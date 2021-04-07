Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd, State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and W S Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2021.

Times Guaranty Ltd lost 7.18% to Rs 23.9 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 534 shares in the past one month.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd crashed 5.85% to Rs 16.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3030 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 71.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12785 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 8.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

W S Industries (India) Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 7.28. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21448 shares in the past one month.

