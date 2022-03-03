Adani Total Gas Ltd Spikes 3.74%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 2.08%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 6.81% over last one month compared to 3.46% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.21% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd rose 3.74% today to trade at Rs 1729. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 2.08% to quote at 17862.82. The index is down 3.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 3.7% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 3.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 10.54 % over last one year compared to the 8.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 6.81% over last one month compared to 3.46% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.21% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4163 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5606 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1987 on 16 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 529 on 02 Mar 2021.

