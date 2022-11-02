Adani Transmission consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 3032.07 croreNet profit of Adani Transmission declined 24.36% to Rs 206.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 3032.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3032.072479.22 22 OPM %38.3838.48 -PBDT647.79749.14 -14 PBT249.95396.38 -37 NP206.17272.57 -24
