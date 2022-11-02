JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Adani Transmission consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 3032.07 crore

Net profit of Adani Transmission declined 24.36% to Rs 206.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 3032.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3032.072479.22 22 OPM %38.3838.48 -PBDT647.79749.14 -14 PBT249.95396.38 -37 NP206.17272.57 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU