Adani Transmission consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Adani Transmission declined 24.36% to Rs 206.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 3032.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

