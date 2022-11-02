Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 693.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.94% to Rs 212.57 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications rose 693.71% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.94% to Rs 212.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales212.57138.09 54 OPM %6.533.77 -PBDT14.953.98 276 PBT12.621.59 694 NP12.621.59 694
