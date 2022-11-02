Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 693.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.94% to Rs 212.57 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 693.71% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.94% to Rs 212.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.212.57138.096.533.7714.953.9812.621.5912.621.59

