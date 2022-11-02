JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Adani Transmission consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 598.36 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 30.71% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 598.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 546.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales598.36546.40 10 OPM %19.4721.66 -PBDT122.61144.72 -15 PBT52.5378.15 -33 NP40.8658.97 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU