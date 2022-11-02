Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 598.36 croreNet profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 30.71% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 598.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 546.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales598.36546.40 10 OPM %19.4721.66 -PBDT122.61144.72 -15 PBT52.5378.15 -33 NP40.8658.97 -31
