Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 598.36 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 30.71% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 598.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 546.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.598.36546.4019.4721.66122.61144.7252.5378.1540.8658.97

