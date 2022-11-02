Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 388.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 240.00% to Rs 36.89 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 388.00% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 240.00% to Rs 36.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.8910.85 240 OPM %17.438.76 -PBDT9.813.76 161 PBT7.911.73 357 NP6.101.25 388
