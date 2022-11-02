Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 388.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 240.00% to Rs 36.89 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 388.00% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 240.00% to Rs 36.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.8910.8517.438.769.813.767.911.736.101.25

