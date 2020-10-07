Linde India slips after CFO resigns

Linde India fell 3.34% to Rs 793.25 after the company said its chief financial officer (CFO), Subhabrata Ghosh, has resigned to pursue a career opportunity outside the company.

Ghosh will cease to be the CFO of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 16 October 2020.

The company's board will consider appointing a new CFO at its next meeting in November 2020.

Linde India is in the industrial gases business, providing a one-stop solution to all businesses for gas supply and related equipment and services. It manufactures cryogenic and non-cryogenic vessels and also design and commission projects.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 1.7% to Rs 19.81 crore on a 50.2% fall in net sales to Rs 248.13 crore in Q2 June 2020 over Q2 June 2019.

