Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumps around 1%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2137.4, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2137.4, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 11745.95. The Sensex is at 39883.56, up 0.78%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has dropped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30054.7, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2128.15, up 0.76% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 9.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

