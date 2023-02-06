Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 284.89 points or 1.36% at 20689.03 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.11%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.41%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.09%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.73%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.03%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.45%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.91%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.11%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 369.6 or 0.61% at 60472.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 89.15 points or 0.5% at 17764.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.54 points or 0.48% at 27997.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.04 points or 0.74% at 8822.13.

On BSE,1851 shares were trading in green, 1645 were trading in red and 213 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)