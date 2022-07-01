Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 1.93%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 28.77% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.87% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 1.93% today to trade at Rs 2521.4. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.09% to quote at 3399. The index is down 3.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Power Ltd increased 0.61% and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd added 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 37.92 % over last one year compared to the 0.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 28.77% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3593 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20097 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3000 on 12 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.5 on 02 Aug 2021.

