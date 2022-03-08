Wipro appoints Turki Bin Nader as GM, Country Head of Saudi Arabia

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is one of Wipro's key focus markets in the Middle East region.

Wipro announced the appointment of Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Turki will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building in the region. He will also strengthen Wipro's presence across the key industry sectors in KSA through strategic transformational engagements.

Turki is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in technology-led market development initiatives across various industry sectors in the Middle East. Prior to joining Wipro, Turki was the Regional Head for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain at Tech Mahindra. He has held various leadership roles in Saudi Markets across enterprises like Saudi Aramco, Saudi Telecom and Saudi Arabia Transportation company (SAPTCO).

Wipro's presence in the Middle East region spans over two decades now. Through these years, the company has collaborated with several leading public and private sector enterprises in UAE and KSA as a strategic partner in their digital transformation journeys.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro fell 0.62% to settle at Rs 571.50 on Monday.

