Adani Transmission Ltd spurts 2.5%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 3845, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 155.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Adani Transmission Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3845, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 17344. The Sensex is at 58072.01, down 1.29%. Adani Transmission Ltd has risen around 17.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27724.65, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

