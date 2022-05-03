Adani Wilmar Q4 PAT up 39% YoY

Adani Wilmar reported 39% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 234 crore on a 40% increase in revenues to Rs 14,960 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The company's overall sales volume in Q4 FY22 stood at 1.29 million metric tons (MMT), registering a growth of 16% YoY. Food & FMCG vertical sale volume at 0.18 MMT (up 33% YoY) and that of the Edible Oil segment was 0.88 MMT (up 23% YoY) during the period under review.

The company added 12 new Fortune mart stores during the quarter, taking the total to 33 stores across India.

EBITDA improved by 29% YoY to Rs 488 crore in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 298 crore, which is higher by 48% as compared with Q4 FY21.

Adani Wilmar's consolidated net profit increased by 26% to Rs 804 crore on a 46% rise in revenues to Rs 54,214 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company repaid long term borrowings to the tune of Rs 937 crore from IPO proceeds in line with the objects of the issue.

Angshu Mallick, managing director and CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, We have delivered a steady growth inspite of the challenging macro environment. The food & FMCG segment registering double digit growth. We have continued to improve our market share across edible oil & food categories.

We are also on track to implement our go-to-market strategy focused to capture the rural growth story. Going forward, we will focus more on inorganic growth and strategic investments in the foods space.

Adani Wilmar (AWL), a joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore, is one of the largest consumer Food FMCG companies in India. The company has a diversified product portfolio offering most of the primary kitchen essentials including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, besan and sugar.

The scrip fell 3.41% to end at Rs 753.65 on the BSE yesterday

