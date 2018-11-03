ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ADF Foods standalone net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2018 quarter
ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 21.01% in the June 2018 quarter
ADF Foods standalone net profit rises 224.58% in the March 2018 quarter
Board of ADF Foods approves change in directorate
Interest rate sensitive stocks in focus ahead of RBI's rate decision
-
Sales rise 31.04% to Rs 63.11 croreNet profit of ADF Foods rose 75.00% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales63.1148.16 31 OPM %22.8012.85 -PBDT16.249.91 64 PBT15.178.79 73 NP10.365.92 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU