Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 4.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 4.67% to Rs 197.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 188.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 1146.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1085.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.18% to Rs 775.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 673.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 4432.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4159.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

