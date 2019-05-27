Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 4.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 12.57% in the December 2018 quarter
LIC trims stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2%
Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net profit up 4.7 pc to Rs 197.59 cr
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 3.07%
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 1146.63 croreNet profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 4.67% to Rs 197.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 188.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 1146.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1085.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.18% to Rs 775.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 673.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 4432.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4159.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1146.631085.06 6 4432.444159.44 7 OPM %27.0728.36 -27.8926.78 - PBDT319.89316.00 1 1271.221151.19 10 PBT280.54275.52 2 1112.05994.68 12 NP197.59188.77 5 775.57673.37 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU