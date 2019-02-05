JUST IN
Adlabs Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 68.73 crore

Net Loss of Adlabs Entertainment reported to Rs 42.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 68.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales68.7362.98 9 OPM %23.5431.23 -PBDT-16.28-12.33 -32 PBT-42.15-35.73 -18 NP-42.15-35.73 -18

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:32 IST

