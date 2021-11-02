K.P. Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd and Puravankara Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 November 2021.

K.P. Energy Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 149.2 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82731 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd soared 12.44% to Rs 385. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26016 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd spiked 11.76% to Rs 30.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5730 shares in the past one month.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd exploded 11.62% to Rs 223.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18102 shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd spurt 11.21% to Rs 153.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45057 shares in the past one month.

