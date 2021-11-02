Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tube Investments of India Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2021.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2021.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd soared 17.34% to Rs 321.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd spiked 11.09% to Rs 1605. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7685 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd surged 8.64% to Rs 412.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18411 shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd jumped 8.10% to Rs 2030. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9702 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 7.71% to Rs 173.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)