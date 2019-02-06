Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cimmco reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Hipolin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bartronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.26 crore in the September 2018 quarter
ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.11 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 1.58 croreNet Loss of Ador Multi Products reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.581.50 5 OPM %-20.25-12.67 -PBDT-0.29-0.17 -71 PBT-0.34-0.21 -62 NP-0.25-0.21 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU