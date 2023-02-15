JUST IN
Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 35.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.23% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 35.67% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.23% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.523.65 51 OPM %79.8974.25 -PBDT3.312.24 48 PBT3.182.13 49 NP2.131.57 36

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:56 IST

