Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit declines 51.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 25.30 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 51.96% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.3021.6622.4529.042.723.592.052.911.352.81

