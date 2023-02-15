Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit declines 51.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 25.30 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 51.96% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.3021.66 17 OPM %22.4529.04 -PBDT2.723.59 -24 PBT2.052.91 -30 NP1.352.81 -52
