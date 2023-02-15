JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty below 17,950 level, pharma shares decline, VIX drops over 5%
Business Standard

Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 10.01 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.017.96 26 OPM %6.594.27 -PBDT0.530.19 179 PBT0.410.13 215 NP0.310.09 244

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU