Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 10.01 croreNet profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.017.96 26 OPM %6.594.27 -PBDT0.530.19 179 PBT0.410.13 215 NP0.310.09 244
