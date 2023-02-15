Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 10.01 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.017.966.594.270.530.190.410.130.310.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)