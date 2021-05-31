Volumes jump at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 8.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58015 shares

Vakrangee Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 May 2021.

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 8.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58015 shares. The stock increased 12.39% to Rs.1,578.85. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd registered volume of 268.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.42.30. Volumes stood at 7.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd witnessed volume of 73.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.263.70. Volumes stood at 22.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd clocked volume of 59.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.18% to Rs.366.70. Volumes stood at 7.85 lakh shares in the last session.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd witnessed volume of 32.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.257.65. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

