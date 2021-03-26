Volumes jump at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 25.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19845 shares

Vaibhav Global Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 25.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19845 shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.340.60. Volumes stood at 10189 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 52702 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8500 shares. The stock slipped 1.34% to Rs.3,825.00. Volumes stood at 9019 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd witnessed volume of 6038 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1440 shares. The stock increased 17.69% to Rs.6,647.00. Volumes stood at 11355 shares in the last session.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 56.21 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.51% to Rs.24.50. Volumes stood at 17.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 18.16 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.67% to Rs.115.50. Volumes stood at 6.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)