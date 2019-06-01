Agarwal Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 153.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 187.13 crore

Net profit of rose 153.68% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 187.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 187.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.51% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 528.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

