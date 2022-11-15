Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ahluwalia Contracts gallops after bagging order worth Rs 150 cr
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) wins order from Govt. of Assam
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 139 crore
Ahluwalia Contracts wins orders worth Rs 139.33 cr
-
Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 622.84 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 9.28% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 622.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 698.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales622.84698.01 -11 OPM %9.929.05 -PBDT61.2858.38 5 PBT52.4249.93 5 NP39.1035.78 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU