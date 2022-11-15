Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 622.84 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 9.28% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 622.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 698.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.622.84698.019.929.0561.2858.3852.4249.9339.1035.78

