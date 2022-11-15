JUST IN
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 622.84 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 9.28% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 622.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 698.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales622.84698.01 -11 OPM %9.929.05 -PBDT61.2858.38 5 PBT52.4249.93 5 NP39.1035.78 9

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

