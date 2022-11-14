Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2900.00% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Ahmedabad Steelcraft reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.02 2900 OPM %-68.33-1600.00 -PBDT-0.29-0.21 -38 PBT-0.33-0.26 -27 NP-0.34-0.27 -26
