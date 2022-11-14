AIA Engineering standalone net profit rises 111.62% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 61.39% to Rs 1066.09 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 111.62% to Rs 233.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.39% to Rs 1066.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 660.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1066.09660.56 61 OPM %27.3019.65 -PBDT336.80169.13 99 PBT312.72147.92 111 NP233.48110.33 112

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:46 IST

