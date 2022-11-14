AIA Engineering standalone net profit rises 111.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.39% to Rs 1066.09 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 111.62% to Rs 233.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.39% to Rs 1066.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 660.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1066.09660.5627.3019.65336.80169.13312.72147.92233.48110.33

