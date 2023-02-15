Bharat Dynamics launches three new products at Aero India 2023

Bharat Dynamics has launched three new products during the ongoing Aero India - 2023 at Bengaluru. BDL has launched the 'Vertical Launched - Short - Range Surface- to- Air Missile or VL SR SAM', 'Semi-Active Laser Seeker Homing Anti-Tank Guided Missile for

BMP - II' and 'Drone Delivered Missile' (JISHNU) during the Bandhan Ceremony held today on the sidelines of Aero India - 2023.



Vertical Launched - Short - Range Surface to Air Missile Systems or VL - S R SAM is designed and developed by DRDO with BDL as the development cum production partner. The system is a next - generation, ship-based, all-weather, air defense weapon, which can be used by Navy as a quick reaction point defense against supersonic sea skimming targets. The system includes Missile (Canisterized), Weapon

Control System (WCS), Vertical Launcher Unit (VLU), Multi Function Radar (MFR), Launcher Control System (LCS), Data Link Transciever (DLX) and Inertial Navigation System (INS) - Ship application.



Semi-Active Laser Seeker Homing Anti-Tank Guided Missile for BMP - II has been jointly designed and developed by ARDE of DRDO and the in-house R & D Division of BDL to enhance the capability of Infantry and Mechanized Infantry. It is a subsonic missile with a range of 4000 metres and flight time of 25 seconds and can be fired froma tripod or a BMP.



Drone Delivered Missile has been designed and developed by the in-house R & D Division of BDL. The missile is light weight and miniaturized for soft skinned targets. It has a range of 1.5 km with a flight time of 9 seconds.

