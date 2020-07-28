JUST IN
Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 79.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.29% to Rs 39.57 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 79.53% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.29% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.5794.86 -58 OPM %32.1734.56 -PBDT3.1814.29 -78 PBT2.7613.80 -80 NP2.1010.26 -80

Tue, July 28 2020. 08:45 IST

