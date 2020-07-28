Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 79.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.29% to Rs 39.57 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 79.53% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.29% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.5794.8632.1734.563.1814.292.7613.802.1010.26

