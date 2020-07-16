Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Andhra Sugars Ltd, Mastek Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2020.

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd spiked 11.11% to Rs 65 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2440 shares in the past one month.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd soared 9.13% to Rs 1412. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2205 shares in the past one month.

Andhra Sugars Ltd surged 7.97% to Rs 301.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12062 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd rose 7.88% to Rs 433.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14458 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd jumped 6.82% to Rs 83.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27332 shares in the past one month.

