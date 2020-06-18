VST Tillers Tractors reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.96% to Rs 119.80 crore

Net loss of VST Tillers Tractors reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.96% to Rs 119.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 178.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.92% to Rs 18.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 543.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 614.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

119.80178.69543.68614.80-5.396.283.197.26-0.7124.9339.4587.32-5.5918.4623.1071.53-3.3812.3818.0046.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)